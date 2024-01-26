Golden Hill holds annual winter concert

Golden Hill Elementary students recently performed for their annual winter concert. The program included the fourth- and fifth-grade bands and the fourth- and fifth-grade chorus groups, the fifth-grade select choir, and the famous World Drumming Club!

The fourth-grade band, holding 32 members, performed “You’ve Probably Heard This,” by band instructor William Couture, and the fifth-grade band, consisting of 23 members, orchestrated “Aztec Sunrise,” by John Edmondson and “Rio Bravo” by B. Pearson.

The elementary school choir students performed both light-hearted pieces like the “Turn off Your Phone Song” and “Cold Snap,” and thoughtful pieces like “Child of Peace” and “Luli Luli,” a Ukrainian folk song wishing for peace the world over. The students are well on their way preparing for their spring concert, which will be on May 29.