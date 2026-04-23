Golden Hill Elementary students impress at annual art show

Golden Hill’s gymnasium filled with students and families for the school’s annual art show on April 10. Students searched the room for their own work as well as their peers to show off the abundance of talent in the school.

Each student at Golden Hill is featured with at least one piece of artwork on display. Art teacher Nicholas Camia shared that this event helps build confidence as students proudly share their creations with others.

Students Gemma Preziosi and Abigail Sadosky, two fourth grade students in Michael Hoyt’s class, shared the pieces they created after studying Wassily Kandinsky, a Russian abstract artist known for his use of geometric shapes and vibrant colors.



”I used lighter, pastel colors,” said Preziosi. “I hope my family sees how creative I am.”

“We had to figure out how to use overlapping shapes, and I really like mine,” said Sadosky. “I like to see other people’s art because everyone is so creative. My friend Skylar’s is the same project as mine, but it looks so different.”

Other projects included pottery, collages, sculptures and even some art pieces to correspond with poems.

“Our annual art show is so important because it gives every child, from our pre-K artists to our confident fifth graders, a chance to feel proud and seen,” said art teacher Camia. “What I love most is watching students light up when they see their work on display for the whole school, knowing their ideas, creativity, and hard work truly matter. I’m fortunate to watch our students grow over six or seven years, and seeing that confidence develop and shine for everyone to see is incredibly meaningful.”