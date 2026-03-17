Golden Hill Elementary celebrates musical with school-wide pajama day

Golden Hill students gathered to watch their peers perform in a mini-musical Wednesday, March 11.

For this special first-look at the musical, all of Golden Hill participated in pajama day.

The first- and second-grade students have been rehearsing for months, learning songs, choreography and lines for their performance of “Pajama Party!” by Cristi Cary Miller and Jay Michael Ferguson.

For many of the students, this was their first introduction to theater. Second grader Kylie Owusu said, “I felt kind of nervous, but once I was singing, I felt good.”

Many faculty members were in attendance to cheer on their students. Tim Healy enjoyed seeing his students’ smiling faces as they performed for the crowd.

“I am incredibly proud of our first- and second-grade students for their wonderful performance in the musical,” said Principal Starla Ciarelli. “Their enthusiasm and confidence were on full display, and it was clear how much effort they put into preparing for the show. The students did an outstanding job, and I am so proud of them.”