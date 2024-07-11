Golden Hill celebrates field day to ring in summer

The last day of school looked a little different this year at Golden Hill Elementary. With an oppressive heat wave causing early dismissals and postponing certain events, students and teachers could be found celebrating field day until the buses arrived to take students home for summer.

On the athletic fields, students played gaga ball, where they tried to avoid the ball touching them below the knees; castle, where teams aimed to knock down the other team’s “castle” of hula hoops all while defending their own; and soccer.

First-grader Lucas Hluchan shared that playing castle was his favorite part of the day because you get to “knock down the castle from far away.” He also enjoyed wearing blue with his class. Hluchan looks forward to going to the beach this summer with his family.

Out by the playground, students enjoyed refreshments as well as freeze pops thanks to the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), a temporary tattoo station with two school-spirited options, arts and crafts, and a variety of yard and water games.

Fourth-grader Avery Rogowski enjoyed making bracelets at the arts and crafts station. Her favorite memory from this year was her “improvement from the first concert to the last one in chorus and band.” Rogowski rides horses, and is excited to learn to jump higher this summer.

Students also spent time in the gym, jamming out to music and lights from the DJ.

Lauren Owusu, who’s daughters Kylie and Katelyn are in kindergarten and third grade, volunteered at the event. She shared, “My girls were definitely looking forward to it. I love that we were able to come and be part of it.”

“Although it wasn’t meant to be on the last day, everyone is really excited, and it’s a nice celebration for the end of the year for our kids,” shared Principal Starla Ciarelli.