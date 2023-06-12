Girls, boys crew teams row to victory

The Warwick High School Crew teams excelled this spring, winning multiple championships this season in the process. Highlights include:

· The Warwick Crew Girls Varsity Straight Four, crewed by seniors Sasha Blanchard, Isabelle Flores, Olivia Nosarzewski, and Lizbeth Varela-Cordero, won the NY State Scholastic Rowing Championships in May in Saratoga Springs, NY.

· The Girls Freshmen U16 8+ crew rowed an extremely close head-to-head race to earn a silver medal at the state championships. The team was crewed by Ariana Ovanesian (coxswain), Annika Castillo, Abigail Kane, Mya Chocallo, Ava Roome, Leila Morris, Kate Castellano, Riley Seijas, Natalie Houston.

· The Boys Varsity Straight Four, crewed by sophomore Beren Munkatchy and juniors Nicholas Rivera, Garrett Houston, and Killian Bauman, rowed to a third-place finish at the state Championships.

· The Girls Varsity boats finished first overall in the Girls 8 and the Girls 4 at the Hudson Valley Rowing League Orange/Ulster Cup regatta at Rockland Lake State Park. They also completed the regatta with a second-place finish in the Girls Second 4. These results gave the team the overall team win for the Orange/Ulster Cup. The Warwick Boys varsity team, led by the first place Boys Varsity 4 and the Boys Varsity 8, finished as the second team overall.

· The Girls team took the top spot in the Hudson Valley Rowing League (HVRL) championship regatta. The Girls 8 finished second while the Girls 4 boats finished third and fourth to help the team claim the championship.

· At the HVRL Sculling championships in Kingston, freshman Leila won the Girls Varsity Single Championship.

· The Warwick Boys closed out their season at the HVRL Championships with a difficult race start, just missing out on a podium, as the Boys 8+ finished in fourth.

Warwick Crew is coached by Jim Cody, Cate Cody, Anthony Paterno and managed by Pete Bauman.

Find out more about the upcoming 2023/2024 season at https://www.wvhsrowing.org/.