Girls, boys crew teams row to victory

Warwick. The successful season culminated with the girls Straight Four team winning the state scholastic rowing title last month.

Warwick NY /
| 12 Jun 2023 | 01:59
    Warwick Crew Girls Varsity Straight 4 team of (l-r) Lizbeth Varela-Cordero, Olivia Nosarzewski, Isabelle Flores, and Sasha Blanchard became New York State Scholastic Rowing Champions in May 2023.
The Warwick High School Crew teams excelled this spring, winning multiple championships this season in the process. Highlights include:

· The Warwick Crew Girls Varsity Straight Four, crewed by seniors Sasha Blanchard, Isabelle Flores, Olivia Nosarzewski, and Lizbeth Varela-Cordero, won the NY State Scholastic Rowing Championships in May in Saratoga Springs, NY.

· The Girls Freshmen U16 8+ crew rowed an extremely close head-to-head race to earn a silver medal at the state championships. The team was crewed by Ariana Ovanesian (coxswain), Annika Castillo, Abigail Kane, Mya Chocallo, Ava Roome, Leila Morris, Kate Castellano, Riley Seijas, Natalie Houston.

· The Boys Varsity Straight Four, crewed by sophomore Beren Munkatchy and juniors Nicholas Rivera, Garrett Houston, and Killian Bauman, rowed to a third-place finish at the state Championships.

· The Girls Varsity boats finished first overall in the Girls 8 and the Girls 4 at the Hudson Valley Rowing League Orange/Ulster Cup regatta at Rockland Lake State Park. They also completed the regatta with a second-place finish in the Girls Second 4. These results gave the team the overall team win for the Orange/Ulster Cup. The Warwick Boys varsity team, led by the first place Boys Varsity 4 and the Boys Varsity 8, finished as the second team overall.

· The Girls team took the top spot in the Hudson Valley Rowing League (HVRL) championship regatta. The Girls 8 finished second while the Girls 4 boats finished third and fourth to help the team claim the championship.

· At the HVRL Sculling championships in Kingston, freshman Leila won the Girls Varsity Single Championship.

· The Warwick Boys closed out their season at the HVRL Championships with a difficult race start, just missing out on a podium, as the Boys 8+ finished in fourth.

Warwick Crew is coached by Jim Cody, Cate Cody, Anthony Paterno and managed by Pete Bauman.

Find out more about the upcoming 2023/2024 season at https://www.wvhsrowing.org/.