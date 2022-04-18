x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Giant Chocolate Bunny brings $2070 to Warwick Fire Dept.

Warwick /
| 18 Apr 2022 | 06:19
    Warwick Chocolate Company owner Viktor Gelman ( far left) announced that the Giant Chocolate Bunny raffle raised $2070 for the Warwick Fire Department. Here is the presentation of the big check. Gelman congratulates the winners and thanks all who participated.
    Warwick Chocolate Company owner Viktor Gelman ( far left) announced that the Giant Chocolate Bunny raffle raised $2070 for the Warwick Fire Department. Here is the presentation of the big check. Gelman congratulates the winners and thanks all who participated.