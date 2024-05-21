Get a ‘prescription’ for produce at Garnet Health

Garnet Health, in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, is launching the FreshRx Produce Prescription Program, offered to qualified community members in Orange and Sullivan counties. The program is designed to increase produce consumption and educate community members on how to make impactful lifestyle changes that will lead to improved health.

In Orange County, 9.8% of residents live with food insecurity while 29% of county adults are obese and 30% of adults ages 20 and older self-reported no time for physical activity.

Eligible recipients will receive a $20 food voucher redeemable for fresh fruits and vegetables from various local participating farmers markets.

To receive the produce vouchers, eligible participants must participate in or be eligible for SNAP and Medicaid, live in Orange or Sullivan counties, and participate in (or complete) Garnet Health’s Diabetes Prevention Program or one of the approved nutrition or physical activity classes offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County.

The goals of the FreshRx Produce Prescription Program are to improve health outcomes through increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, reduce individual and household food insecurity and reduce healthcare use and associated costs.

The FreshRx Produce Prescription Program is made possible by the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP). Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, GusNIP provides grants on a competitive basis to projects that help low-income consumers access and purchase fresh fruits and vegetables through “cash” incentives that increase their purchasing power at locations like farmers markets.

For more information, visit sullivancce.org/food-nutrition/rx-program. For those with prediabetes who are interested in learning more, visit garnethealth.org/diabetesprevention.