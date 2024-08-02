George Washington Day 5K, cherry pie contest winners announced

The Warwick Historical celebrated another successful George Washington Day at Veterans Memorial Park on July 20, with several runners taking part in the 5K race and bakers trying out their best cherry pie recipes for the “I Cannot Tell a Lie” Best Cherry Pie in Warwick Baking Contest. The pies were judged by Leslie Noble of Noble Pies and Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard.

The historical society recently shared the winners of each of those contests.

5K race

Overall Male Winner: Falcone of Madison, New Jersey, finished the race in 16 minutes and 59 seconds.

Overall Female Winner: Sarah Del Pilar of Walden, New York, finished the race in 20 minutes and 58 seconds.

Cherry pie baking contest

Grand Prize Winner: The “Cherry Jubilee” pie made by Rose Meagan Rivera of Campbell Hall, New York.

First Runner-up: “The Cherry Picker’s Pie” made by Nikki Marie of Sparta, New Jersey.

Congratulations to all winners! And if you didn’t make the cut, there’s plenty of time to practice for next year’s George Washington Day!