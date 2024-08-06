Gas main replacement underway in Homestead Village

The Village of Warwick issued the following announcement regarding Orange and Rockland Utilities’ planned gas main replacement project in Homestead Village.

The project will involve replacing 3,200 feet of gas main along Homestead Village Drive from State Route 17A to Weathervane Way, Candlestick Court, The Knolls, The Rise, and Old Wagon Road.

In addition to the gas main, all 36 gas services from the main to the customer’s premise along this route will also be replaced. All impacted customers will be notified and scheduled for individual outages related to the gas services.

The projected is expected to take six weeks, starting on August 5, 2024. The contractor hired by Orange & Rockland for this project is Riggs Distler.