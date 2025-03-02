Galleria at Crystal Run to host job fair

Galleria at Crystal Run will hold an in-person job fair on Wednesday, March 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. on the lower level near Center Court. The Get Hired Job Fair is sponsored by 92.7 WRRV. This event is an opportunity for local employers to interview and hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.

This event is free to attend for all job seekers. Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair should contact Galleria at Crystal Run Advertising Department, at DawnRayl@pyramidmg.com. For full details and information regarding the Get Hired Job Fair event, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.