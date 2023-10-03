Funeral held for John Rader, 85

On Tuesday, October 3, family and friends gathered for the funeral of John “Jack” Rader, 85, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Greenwood Lake. Rader served in the U.S. Navy, was the former Greenwood Lake postmaster, began the first Greenwood Lake food pantry, was past president of the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, former captain of the Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corps., and was recognized as Greenwood Lake Citizen of the Year in 2020.

His son John works as the Warwick police chief.

According to those in attendance, police from both Greenwood Lake and Warwick stood at attention along with members of the Greenwood Lake Fire Dept. A bagpiper played while Rader’s casket was carried out of the church, and everyone saluted. Four motorcycle riders from the Warwick Police Department followed the hearse to the graveyard.

In a statement via social media, Warwick Town Police said, “He was deeply loved by his wife, Janet, his four children and their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. He will truly be missed! Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”