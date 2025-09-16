Funding for Youth Team Sports programs announced

Proposals from nonprofit organizations for funding support for team sports programs serving Orange County residents under the age of 18 are now being accepted.

The Orange County Youth Bureau (OCYB) will administer more than $223,000 in Youth Team Sports funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to area organizations that meet the goals outlined in the Request for Proposals (RFP) and operate anytime between Nov. 6, 2025, and Sept. 30, 2026.

OCYB Director Rachel Wilson emphasized the importance of investment into youth development.

“Team sports do more than keep kids active, they teach teamwork, resilience, and responsibility,” she said. “This funding allows us to partner with nonprofits who share our mission of creating positive experiences for youth right here in Orange County.”

“Orange County is committed to supporting programs that provide young people with opportunities to grow, learn, and thrive,” County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “Team sports play an important role in building leadership skills, confidence, and healthy lifestyles, and this funding will help strengthen those opportunities for children across our county.”

Eligible applicants include both secular and faith-based not-for-profit organizations that operate in Orange County, partnerships, and organizations that have not previously received Youth Bureau funding.

The full RFP and accompanying document, “Questions and Resources for Orange County Youth Bureau YOUTH TEAM SPORTS RFP YB01-25,” which includes definitions and eligible expenses can be found at https://shorturl.at/SFBOv under the “Funding and Forms” tab on the left.

Proposals must be submitted directly to the Orange County Department of General Services and not to the Youth Bureau. All inquiries must be submitted in writing to the Department of General Services at generalservices@orangecountygov.com or by fax at (845) 378-2365.

The deadline for submitting proposals is Thursday, Oct, 2, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Late submissions will not be accepted.