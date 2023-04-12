Funding for village wastewater treatment upgrades secured

State Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County) and Rep. Karl Brabenec (R-Deerpark) touted a $54,540 clean water project state grant which will fund the planning, design, and construction of a new disinfection system at the Village of Florida’s wastewater treatment plant. The grant is among $70 million in financial assistance awarded last week for critical water infrastructure projects across the state.

“I am delighted to share the good news about the Village of Florida’s award, which will strengthen local wastewater processing and bolster the safety of Orange County’s aging water infrastructure,” Skoufis said. “Each of our communities deserves safe, clean drinking water and, though it isn’t the most attractive thing to talk about, stable sewer systems that can withstand our community’s expansion in years to come. Congratulations to Mayor Harter and his entire team on securing this vital funding.”

“I’m ecstatic to hear about the awarded funding to upgrade the Village of Florida’s water treatment system,” Brabenec said. “The Senator and I worked very hard with village officials to bring state funds back to Florida which will help to improve the quality of life for many village residents, and give the community the refitted treatment facilities they deserve. I want to commend Mayor Harter and his team at the Village Hall for making this happen, and congratulate all residents in the Village of Florida for their new, safe, and clean water treatment operation, which will hopefully last for many years to come.”

“My team and I are very happy we have secured this funding for the Village of Florida,” Mayor Dan Harter, Jr. said. “The village is long overdue for both drinking water and sewer treatment upgrades. I’m happy to report we are making huge strides with both facilities in achieving these goals for the Florida taxpayer through several grants like this one.”