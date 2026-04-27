FUFSD earns Best Communities for Music Education Award

Florida Union Free School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) Award from The NAMM Foundation for their outstanding support and commitment to music education. Now in its 27th year, the program continues to spotlight and celebrate school districts and individual schools across the United States for their exemplary dedication to music education and their ongoing efforts to ensure equitable access to music learning as part of a well-rounded education.

The award reaches K-12 communities nationwide, offering both recognition and momentum to strengthen and expand music education programs. In 2026, more than 1,000 school districts and schools, including public, private, charter and parochial institutions, have been recognized for outstanding achievement in providing access to high-quality music education.

“This recognition from the NAMM Foundation is a reflection of the dedication of our educators, the passion of our students and the strong support of our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler. “We are proud to ensure that all students have access to high-quality music education as an essential part of a well-rounded experience.”

Recipients of the 2026 BCME Awards were selected through a comprehensive application and review process that evaluates key indicators, including funding, instructional time, participation rates, facilities and community support. To uphold the program’s rigor and credibility, all applications were independently reviewed and verified by WolfBrown, a leading research and evaluation firm specializing in education and the arts.

The NAMM Foundation is the charitable arm of the National Association of Music Merchants, the global trade association for the music products industry. The foundation works to remove systemic barriers that limit access to music-making and career pathways in the music industry.