FUFSD capital improvement project passes

On Dec. 17, Florida residents voted to approve the Florida Union Free School District Capital project plan. According to the school, the tallies were 123 yes votes and 51 no votes, marking a 71% approval for the $12.4 million capital improvement project that comes with no tax impact to the community.

“Your support will make it possible for us to address priorities identified in our Building Condition Survey and community survey that will positively enhance our academics and facilities,” the school district said to voters. “We appreciate your support throughout the school year and look forward to a great 2025.”

Golden Hill Elementary School and S.S. Seward Institute will see new bleachers, HVAC improvements, roof replacements and renovations to the schools’ libraries and bathrooms. Additionally, a new generator, exterior doors, and electrical upgrades will be implemented at Golden Hill, while Seward will receive an exterior shade structure and flooring repairs.

“I’m grateful the community came out and supported this project,” Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler said. “It’s both integral to student’s environments for learning and extracurricular activities, as well as maintaining the structural supports to the buildings.”