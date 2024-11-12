FUFSD announces October Art/Music Students of the Month

The Florida Union Free School District recently selected its October Art/Music Students of the Month and provided the following details per student:

Anna Andrade: Anna Andrade has developed as an artist over her middle school career. She was a guest artist last year at Golden Hill and is a great role model for the younger students. Andrade has a great eye for detail and isn’t afraid to challenge herself with new and more complex ideas and concepts.

Osker Mueck Ferguson: This year Osker Mueck Ferguson is focusing on wire sculpture and has found his niche. He spends any available time he has in school and after school in the art room working on his 3.5-by-2-foot Indomunous replica.

Gianna Hernandez: Gianna Hernandez is a respectful, bright, and positive member of the seventh/eighth grade chorus. Her kindness is only exceeded by her efforts in class.

Alexander Vargas: As top brass player in the school, Alexander Vargas is the lead for the majority of the high school band songs. He always brings a positive attitude and work ethic.