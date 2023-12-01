x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Friends of the Florida Public Library to host silent auction wreath fundraiser

Florida. Come out and support your neighborhood library.

Florida /
| 01 Dec 2023 | 03:33
    Friends of the Florida Public Library to host silent auction wreath fundraiser

On Saturday, December 9 the Friends of the Florida Public Library will be hosting its first Holiday Wreath Silent Auction. Those looking to support this cause are encouraged to come check out and bid on an assortment of handmade holiday wreaths.

The auction will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Village of Florida Senior Center, located at 2 Cohen Circle in Florida. Enjoy some holiday music and refreshments as you help support the Friends. For more information, contact the library at 845-651-7659.