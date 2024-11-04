Friends of the Florida Public Library to host silent auction fundraiser

On Saturday, November 16 the Friends of the Florida Public Library will be hosting their second annual Silent Auction Fundraiser. Come check out and bid on an assortment of handmade seasonal wreaths, swag and centerpieces. The auction will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Village of Florida Senior Center located at 2 Cohen Circle in Florida. Enjoy some holiday music and refreshments as you help support the Friends. If you are interested in donating an item, visit the Library’s website at floridapubliclibrary.org or call 845-651-7659.

The Friends of the Florida Public Library is an organization of volunteers who work together to promote and expand the library’s programs, resources, and services for all people in the community. Funds raised by the Friends help support the library’s summer reading programs, aid in purchasing items for FPL’s Library of Things, and help support the Library’s museum and park passes.