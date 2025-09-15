Fresh produce may be in store for the village

A fresh produce market may soon be opening in the Village of Warwick following the Planning Board’s approval for a change of use waiver for Rositas Fruit and Vegetables.

During the Sept. 9 meeting, Cathy White, representative for the applicant, said that the owners, who operate a similar business in Goshen, were looking to occupy a portion of space in the Mitchell’s Corner shopping plaza, formerly used by a boot camp. White added that the store would sell fruit, vegetables, breads and other products, but would not offer prepared foods or serve as an eating or drinking establishment.

Planning Board Attorney Elizabeth Cassidy said the board could limit the waiver to ensure the application abides by the parameters of a retail establishment and that a revised application would be required if eating or drinking were added.

The Planning Board also reviewed a change of use application for the conversion of a single-family home into a private therapy practice, with proposed construction of an 11-space parking lot at the rear of the property. The applicant, Ilysa Memmer said that her practice has outgrown its current location.

The board discussed whether 11 spots were more than needed and whether paving a smaller number of paved spaces was more cost-efficient and feasible. The board also addressed concerns about landscaping and whether there was sufficient screening between nearby properties.