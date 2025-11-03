Fresh produce at the Indoor Farmers Market

As the season’s change and temperatures drops, Warwick’s Indoor Farmers Market in Pine Island offers smart shoppers a timely alternative to the fresh produce and prepared foods they found at outdoor markets earlier in the year.

Both markets anchor vendors with fresh-picked produce from local greenhouses as well as those with containerized farms with temperature, lighting, and humidity-controlled environments to artisan chefs who prepare delicacies like vegan soups and tender chicken with orzo pasta, homemade gourmet cupcakes, and Caribbean specialties.

The idea behind an indoor farmers market began with poultry farmer, Peggy Hillery, whose free-range chickens produce a regular inventory of hormone-free eggs and fresh cutlets for both residential and commercial customers throughout the region. Her initial success drew other local farmers and vendors - including several from the award-winning Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake - like Lunch Lady Foods, Kesso Greek Yogurt, Jersey Girl Cheese and others. (The Lakeside Market will return on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this season, right before Thanksgiving).

Dan Madura Farms is the main produce source for the Indoor Market, providing an exquisite array of freshly harvested items that include both pea sprouts and sunflower sprouts, that can take any salad up a notch. They also specialize in eight different varieties of home-grown mushrooms that are harvested all year around, in addition to other herbs, cauliflower, celery, and root vegetables.

Erica Shorte’s gourmet cupcakes are a spectacular dessert choice, especially her New York cheesecake that is a special treat while the products last.

“When I buy my chickens, beef, and goat, I get them from a natural butcher. And then the peppers, scallions, and thyme are some of the natural herbs and spices that we use,” said Ramona Warner-Alexander, the chef-proprietor of Sassy Rams Pudding and Goodings, who specializes in preparing Caribbean and American foods like Jerk Chicken, curry goat and Jamaican oxtail. “We don’t use a lot of powder seasoning. We do have a little seasoned salt, but it’s all about the final flavors. I blend them and I also season my meats with it, so these are all naturally, freshly grown, locally harvested ingredients for our dishes.”

She said she learned her craft by carefully observing her grandmother and her mom.

“My grandmother was a cook in the Caribbean. And then my mother also did cooking here in the U.S. She used to do Labor Day parties for about 25 years and she also cooked for the Union at Macy’s on 34th Street. And then sometimes, I used to have to...keep an eye on the food for her. So that’s why I was able to learn all these things.”

When ready to stock up for a weekend meal for friends and family or just buying a few provisions for the coming week, visit Hillery Farms at 115 Liberty Corners Road in Pine Island every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all year round. Call (845) 258-4998 more information.