Freedom Fest returns in July

Orange County’s Freedom Fest is set for Friday, July 18, 2025 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 Route 416, Montgomery beginning at 4 p.m.

The free community event will feature local food trucks, bounce houses, and music by the Black Dirt Bandits. Local rising star Julia Roome will kick off the evening with the National Anthem. There will also be a special veterans salute, and a fireworks and drone show combo.

“Freedom Fest brings out the best of Orange County including our patriotism, our gratitude for our veterans, and our strong sense of community,” County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “It’s always a fun, meaningful, and memorable evening, and we’re proud to host it again this year.”

The Black Dirt Bandits will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. with their signature blend of modern country covers and homegrown originals.

For the little ones, this year’s Kids’ Zone will feature bounce houses, face painting, sensory play activities, games, giveaways and community resources, a magician and the reveal of the new Orange County Tourism mascot, Hudson the Hound.

Although there will be a variety of local food trucks offering delicious eats and cool drinks throughout the evening, attendees are also welcome to bring their own picnic (minus glass containers or alcohol).

Fireworks display set to music and a drone light show will begin at dusk.

“Freedom Fest is such a highlight of the summer, a perfect blend of celebration and connection,” Amanda Dana, Director of Orange County Tourism & Film said. “From the fireworks and drone show to the food, music, and family fun, it’s an unforgettable experience that really shows off what makes Orange County special.”