Free workshop for prospective school board members

Do you have what it takes to be a good school board member? Educating our children can be a complex challenge, and one of the most rewarding public services in which a person may engage. Orange County School Boards Association is hosting its free annual workshop for community residents who are interested in becoming school board members.

The “Workshop for Prospective School Board Members” will be offered at two different times. Registration is required to attend either session.

Session one is a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. The meeting link will be provided upon registration.

Session two is in-person on Saturday, March 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Orange-Ulster BOCES on Gibson Road in Goshen. Meeting details will be provided upon registration.

The objective of the workshop is to familiarize potential Board of Education candidates with the roles, responsibilities, time commitments, and decision-making work of school boards. Orange County community residents who are considering running for election to a local school board are invited to attend. Orange County School Boards Association is offering this workshop as a community service without fee. Reservations are required.

Reserve your space by contacting Karyn Meier via email at karyn.meier@ocsba.com. Include your name, telephone number, and school district. Workshop registration information is also available through your local school district’s District Clerk, or at ocsba.com.