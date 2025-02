Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Veterans Service Agency Director Christian Farrell are teaming up to honor local veterans with a special free movie night.

There will be two free showings of Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” on Wednesday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Flagship Premium Cinemas in Monroe. Each veteran and one guest will receive a complimentary popcorn and a drink.

Veterans must reserve their tickets by calling 845-291-2470.