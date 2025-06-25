Free giant bubble party

Just in time to offset the heat wave affecting the region and much of the East Coast, the Lakeside Farmers Market invites residents and their guests to a free giant bubble and foam party on June 28 at Winstanley Park on Windermere Avenue from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The foam that is produced is used in a wide range of foaming products such as shampoo, body wash, hand soap and bubble bath. When mixed with ingredients like gentle cleansers and other items that are protective to the skin, the result is a safe environment for good, clean fun.

“We thought it would be fun for kids to wear shoes that can get wet and to bring a towel, especially since the weather will continue to remain around the 80-degree mark,” said Karen Wintrow, market manager.

The event was created by Not Just Faces LLC, a company that has expanded into parts of the lower Hudson Valley, including Greenwood Lake.

To learn more about Lakeside Farmers Market, log onto on GWLNY.org.