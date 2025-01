The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 95 Kings Highway in Warwick announced the start of its annual drive-through soup outreach program for the greater Warwick community, titled “Soup for the Soul.” The program will provide community members with a free serving of soup from 3 to 5 p.m. starting January 8 and running through to April 16.

For questions, contact the church at 845-986-3040 or gslc@warwick.net.