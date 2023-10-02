Four Warwick students attend Boys’ State leadership program

Warwick Valley High School students who represented Nicholas P. Lesando, Jr., Warwick American Legion Post 214 at this summer’s Boys’ State program at Morrisville State College recently recounted their experience to their sponsoring local veterans.

The week-long program immerses high school students in citizenship and leadership training with a touch of military discipline. Post 214 annually sponsors three students, but this year the Warwick Valley Rotary Club donated funds to sponsor an additional student. They were Paxton Honerkamp, Josh Cornelius, Conrad Wendell and Daniel Svoboda.

Boys’ State is described as a leadership action program in which top high school juniors participate in a course in practical government. Delegates join a political party and elect officials to all levels of government — from town and county to state legislature and the judiciary. They also participate in physical activities under the guidance of American Legion counselors and U.S. Marines.

About 1,100 delegates from throughout New York participated in the Boys’ State convocation. Notable graduates of Boys’ State include presidents George W. Bush, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.

Delegates leave with a working knowledge of governmental organization and the idea that good government depends on active participation.

WVHS guidance counselor Mary Fox and Legionnaire Mike Eckert coordinated the local delegate selection.