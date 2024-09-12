Forester Ave lot eyed for mixed retail/residential space

The Warwick Village Planning Board approved the site plan and lot line change for M&L Equity Auto’s, known commercially as Warwick Car Wash, at the September 10 meeting. Warwick Car Wash, located at 18 Elm Street, initially requested the change to rectify a long-standing, yet not code-compliant agreement with a neighboring residential property at 42 Orchard Street to use said property for traffic flow, snow storage, and easier access to the back of the building. On March 26, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the transfer of 5,962 square feet from the Orchard Street property to Warwick Car Wash. During the planning board meeting, the board closed the public hearing that was opened at the prior meeting. No additional public comment was shared. At the prior meeting, one resident expressed her concern about the impact of the zoning change on her property.

Warwick Feed & Grain

Joseph Irace, on behalf of Warwick Feed & Grain LLC, returned to the planning board to request placement of additional fill within the designated floodplain for the property located at 15 Elm Street. Irace first came before the board in 2021 seeking approval for the conversion of an existing storage building into a mixed-use building with a professional office on the first floor and one residential apartment on the second, third, and fourth floors. A public hearing regarding this request was held on May 11, 2021. Because the applicant was before the board with additional changes to its site plan, during the September 10 meeting, the members discussed the need for a new public hearing and determined one was warranted. Irace objected to the idea, claiming that it could cause undo concern about the impact of his project on area flooding. The board responded, saying the public hearing would serve as opportunity to set the record straight. The public hearing will be held on October 8.

Forester Ave.

During the meeting, the planning board also gave conditional approval for the construction of a mixed-use building at 13 Forester Ave. The proposed location would include a restaurant, retail business, as well as residential space. In reviewing the application, the board discussed the need for and placement of the sidewalk and the potential challenges for pedestrians and nearby residents. The applicants said they believed more visitors to the area would be driving rather than walking.

Campbell Road

On the matter of sidewalks, the board’s review of a proposed residential property on Campbell Road prompted a discussion on the role of private property owners in sidewalk maintenance. The board noted the village’s efforts to improve sidewalks and pedestrian safety, and the planning board attorney cited village code, which requires property owners to maintain their adjacent sidewalk. During the public hearing for the Campbell Road property, one resident commented that there was never a sidewalk on one side of the street, and the other side wasn’t maintained and overgrown with grass. The board agreed to the final site plan, subject to conditions and approval.