Florida UFSD recognizes January Art Students of the Month

The Florida Union Free School District recently celebrated three student artists as part of its Art Students of the Month recognition.

Freshman Sophia LaBelle was honored for her dedication to all things music. She is involved in the High School Chorus, Select Choir, History of Rock and Roll, and Drama. According to the school, “Sophia leads by example and makes people around her more successful.”

Ninth-grader Carla Zuluaga has an eye for art and works hard at her craft. In its announcement, the school district said her “hard work and determination is reflected in the quality of her work.” Zuluaga will have two of her pieces on display at the Orange County Arts Council’s “The Arts Build Confidence Showcase” on February 10 at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown.

Sixth-grader Stanislaw (Stas) Olejniczak was celebrated for his commitment to both art and music. His art teacher praised Olejniczak’s “natural talent” and predicts that he will keep developing into a great artist, particularly because he pushes himself to try new and more complex techniques. On the music side, Olejniczak is first chair flute in the sixth-grade band.