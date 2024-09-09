Florida students, staff ready for a successful school year

“Today’s going to be great!” exclaimed one student as he disembarked from the school bus at Golden Hill September 4, walking into the building with classmates and greeting teachers along the way.

The joy and enthusiasm were palpable as students and teachers began the 2024-2025 school year at the Florida Union Free School District.

Fifth grader Aurora (Rory) Jenkins shared, “I really like music, so I can’t wait for chorus this year. I’m also excited for art and band, too.” Jenkins plays the drums. When asked if she had a favorite subject, Jenkins listed many. “Even when things are challenging, I always try my best.”

Tyler Sweetman shared that he especially enjoys gym. This year, the fifth grader looks forward to the soccer unit as well as spending time with friends.

“I’m so excited for the students to be back! It gets lonely in the summer without them,” said Golden Hill Principal Starla Ciarelli.

Ciarelli looks forward to continuing to develop relationships with students and families in her second year in the district, seeing many for the annual “Chalk the Walk,” where families decorate the sidewalk the day before school begins.

“It’s great because students see messages their parents have left them and art they’ve created for their classmates to see. It’s a warm welcome as they walk in on their first day,” Ciarelli added.

Ciarelli is looking forward to students learning with the new ELA curriculum and expanding extracurricular activities this school year.

At S.S. Seward Institute, Principal Michael Maesano welcomed students with a morning assembly.

“You are planting seeds today that you will be harvesting come June... What are those dreams and aspirations that you are going to plant now and nourish over the course of the year? It all starts today,” he said.

Maesano also encourages students to take advantage of new opportunities at Seward. This includes new electives: civics, college statistics, college chemistry, and distance learning courses. New clubs based on student interest include the outdoors club, Odyssey of the Mind, and mock trial.

Jenna Puglisi, an 11th-grader, enjoyed seeing familiar faces in her classes. “I’m looking forward to making new friends, singing in chorus and being in the Drama Club,” she shared. One of her goals this year is to make honor roll.

“I’m excited to learn new things this year, especially through taking psychology,” said Aiden Caldwell. The 10th grader aspires to be a police officer, and knows this knowledge will be important for the role. “I’m looking forward to participating in soccer and baseball this year, too.”

“I can’t wait to see our students grow and to welcome families to celebrate that growth throughout the school year as we engage minds, empower futures and excel together,” said Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler.