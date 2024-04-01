Florida students selected for OCMEA All-County Festival

Eight students from the Florida Union Free School District were selected for the Orange County Music Educators’ Association (OCMEA) All-County Festival.

“All-County is important because it gives advanced students an opportunity to learn more challenging material with students from other Orange County districts,” explained S.S. Seward music teacher Mark Visconti.

Elementary school

Riley Maesano, Linda Higgins, Isabella Karpen and Brenden Hannigan will be performing at the festival as part of the elementary chorus, and Lukas Romanowski will be performing as part of the elementary band, on April 27 at the Newburgh Free Academy.

For Higgins, Karpen and Hannigan, this will be their first time performing in All-County chorus.

Higgins shared that she was very happy to be selected and is excited to interact with students from other districts.

Despite some feelings of nervousness, Hannigan looks forward to the event, saying, “I’m excited to hear everyone’s singing voices,” adding, “Singing inspires me.”

“I didn’t think I would be chosen since there were so many other talented students that tried out as well,” Karpen shared. She is excited to perform on stage with a large audience.

Golden Hill music teacher Kristin Risedorph shared the importance of auditions. “It lets them realize that getting nervous and anticipating something is natural and it’s okay to feel that way. It’s just learning to navigate those feelings that’s important.”

Singing alto, Maesano looks forward to his second time performing at All-County. “I like to share the joy of singing with other people,” he said.

Romanowski also noted the importance of preparation. “I practice for All-County every other day.” He added, “I’m looking forward to the concert. I think it will be really fun, and I can make new friends while I’m there.”

“I hope Lukas gets to see that instrumental music is a lifelong activity and that he wants to continue to play past his public education,” shared band teacher William Couture.

Junior high chorus

Two students will be performing in the junior high chorus: Tyler Fleury and Caroline Maher. The musicians shared what it took to be selected for the opportunity.

“I practiced at home a lot before my audition, especially the high notes, because I had to sing higher than my usual range,” said Maher. Fleury agreed, noting that his voice part for the festival, baritone, is lower than he is used to.

Both students look forward to their second All-County appearance May 4 at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

High school chorus

Shea Fleury was selected to the high school chorus, and performed in January at Monroe-Woodbury High School. She is the first student to be selected for this honor in over 10 years.

After three years of performing in All-County, Fleury shared, “This was my favorite year. I loved meeting new people and the way our voices blended together was amazing.” She added, “I’m still friends with people I met this year.”

Fleury offers advice for students preparing for their first festival: “Don’t be insecure about your voice, and actually sing; you were selected for a reason!”