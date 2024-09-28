Florida seeks public input on NY Forward grant application

The Village of Florida invites residents to a meeting on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 7 p.m. at Village Hall at 33 South Main Street to discuss its application for a $4.5 million NY Forward grant to revitalize downtown.

The village is seeking public input regarding projects such as:

- Infrastructure improvements

- Enhanced parkland

- Parking upgrades

- Better signage

- Pedestrian amenities

- Aesthetic improvements

Those looking to share their insights are asked to attend the listening session or email your suggestions to mayor@villageoffloridany.org with “NY Forward” in the subject line.