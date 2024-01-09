Florida school district wins Sourcewell ‘Helping Kids’ grant

The Florida Union Free School District has been selected to receive a 2024 AASA Sourcewell “Helping Kids” mini grant for $3,500. According to the district, the grant will help ensure that the school community has access to the internet outside of the school’s network. This will help the district meet the technology and connectivity needs of its community, a school district representative explained.

Sourcewell and AASA, the School Superintendents Association, have been providing funds to school districts for technology equity in education, connectivity, and learning in this digital world since 2012.

“The district is grateful to be able to provide the community with the tools needed for continuous success, meeting the ever-changing demands of technology,” the district said in its announcement.