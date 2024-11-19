Florida school district to hold Capital Project Town Hall Nov. 21

The Florida Union Free School District will be holding a public Town Hall discussion about the school district’s capital project plans on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at S.S. Seward Institute.

This meeting will cover the scope of the project, how and why these items were selected, the impact of the project, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to have their questions answered and feedback heard before the capital project comes to a vote on Dec. 17.

“I am looking forward to an opportunity to discuss this project, which if passed, will allow our students to enjoy renovated libraries and new bleachers at both schools, maintain our facilities, and make necessary repairs,” shared Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler.