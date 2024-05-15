Florida school district to hold budget, BOE vote

On Tuesday, May 21, Florida Union Free School District residents will vote to fill two Board of Education seats. Incumbent John T. Redman II, incumbent Robert J. Scheuermann, and Virginia Moore-Stam are running for those seats.

While Moore-Stam is a newcomer to the race, Scheuermann joined the school board in 2018 and is currently the board vice president. Redman, who previously served as board president and vice president, has served on the board since 2000. Moore-Stam and Scheuermann were unavailable for comment prior to publication, but Redman, when asked to describe his reason for running again, said he wishes to continue with “responsible fiscal oversight and improved student performance, helping to guide our professionals in administration and curriculum along with continuing professional development opportunities for our excellent faculty.”

In addition to voting on board candidates, voters will also decide whether to pass the proposed budget of $26,255,573, which includes a year-to-year spending increase of $927,059 and a proposed tax levy increase of 1.5%. A complete budget breakdown can be found on the school’s website.

The election will take place May 21, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Seward Memorial Building (51 North Main Street, Florida).