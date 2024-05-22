Florida school district passes budget, gains new board member

Voters in the Florida Union Free School District passed the 2024-25, $26,255,573 budget with 341 yes votes and 135 no votes, based on preliminary numbers.

According to the district, the budget includes funding to increase middle school and high school course offerings, upgrade playgrounds, strengthen professional development opportunities for staff, and enhance district and building level safety and response, among others.

“We are ecstatic that with the community’s support, we are able to provide a quality education and environment for our students,” shared Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler. “We made a conscious decision to stay significantly lower than the allowable tax levy, while maximizing the funds we have in order to sustain and grow programs without putting extra burden on the taxpayers.”

The school board saw three candidates run for two Board of Education seats: incumbents John T. Redman and Robert J. Scheuermann, and newcomer Virginia Moore-Stam.

Scheuermann received the most votes, at 337, followed by Moore-Stam with 298 and Redman with 219, meaning Moore-Stam will now replace Redman on the board, pending certification of the vote tallies.