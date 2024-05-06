Florida’s Class of 2024 celebrates Decision Day

S.S. Seward students and faculty celebrated Decision Day on May 1, recognizing the future plans of the 47 graduating seniors of the Class of 2024.

“We invite all seniors to wear apparel representing their decision for the future on this day, whether they be entering college, the armed services or the workforce,” shared senior class adviser Dom Pascullo.

A new element of celebration has been added this year. In addition to taking the traditional photo of seniors in their apparel on the main stairs, students spent an hour celebrating together on the front lawn, enjoying milkshakes and ice cream, taking photos together and enjoying the spring weather.

The top five graduating students were also recognized on Decision Day, wearing sashes to signify their achievement. The Class of 2024 valedictorian, Derrick You, will be studying neuroscience at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute after graduation. Salutatorian Ryan Lempka will attend Stony Brook University for engineering. Also attending Stony Brook University is Milo Janata, who ranked third in the class; Janata plans to study health science. Stephanie Reicherter, ranking fourth, looks forward to attending Cape Fear Community College to study health and fitness science, and Kendall Guerra, ranking fifth, will attend Hartwick College for nursing.

”I am so proud of our senior class and the incredibly hard work that they all put in for the last four years,” said Pascullo. “Despite a challenging and unique start to their high school careers, they continuously pushed and challenged themselves to achieve their goals and finish their high school career strong.”