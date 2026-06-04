Florida Public Libray to host local author

The Florida Public Library is honored to continue its Local Author Series on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 5 p.m, featuring local author Eileen Bellew. Bellew will discuss her newly released memoir, “After John Jumped,” a poignant account of navigating life, love, and profound grief following the tragic death of her husband, FDNY firefighter John Bellew, on New York City’s infamous “Black Sunday.”

Bellew will detail her journey through loss and rebuilding life after a line-of-duty death. Copies of her book will be available for purchase and personalization by the author at the event.

To register for the program please visit the library’s website at www.floridapubliclibrary.org. The library is located at 4 Cohen Circle in the Village of Florida.