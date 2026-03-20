Florida Public Library vote on April 9

Residents of the Florida Public Library district will go to the polls on Thursday, April 9 for the library’s annual budget vote and trustee election. All registered voters in the Florida Union Free School District are eligible to vote. The vote will take place at the library from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Applications for absentee ballots are available at the front desk or on the library’s website at www.floridapubliclibrary.org.

The ballot will contain two propositions, one for the library’s proposed budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year and one for the election of one trustee to the board. A tax levy of $545,181 is offered for voters’ approval. This represents an increase of 2.41 percent or a total of $13,124. Estimated tax rates are $6.536626 per $1,000 of assessed value (an increase of $0.16) for the Town of Warwick and $1.425882 per $1,000 of assessed value (an increase of $0.04) for the Town of Goshen.

There is one candidate running for the open seat on the library board. Alison Harter is on the ballot. The seat is for a full three-year term commencing July 1.

Harter, who has lived in the community for 38 years, describes Florida as more than just her hometown—it is where she built her life. “My husband and I both grew up here and went through the school system,” she said. “Now, as a mother of two, I feel fortunate to be raising my children in the same community that shaped us.”

“The library has always been a special place for my family,” she added. “I remember going weekly as a child when it was located in the basement, and even during its time in the trailer. Now, I bring my own children several times a week—it’s still their favorite place to be.”

Harter is a fourth-grade teacher in the Cornwall Central School District, where she has spent the past 18 years teaching second, third, and fourth grades. She holds a master’s degree in literacy; a background she believes will be an asset to the library board. “My experience in education gives me insight into the evolving needs of students and families, especially when it comes to literacy and educational technology,” she noted. In addition to her work in the classroom, Harter is actively involved in the community. She is a member of the Golden Hill PTA and serves as Pack Leader for the Florida Cub Scouts, roles that have strengthened her leadership, communication, and organizational skills.

She points to the welcoming atmosphere and accessibility of the library as its greatest strengths. “You’re always greeted with smiles and joy,” Harter said. “In a world where so much comes at a cost, it’s incredible to have a place where everything is free—books, programs, and even the Library of Things. It gives kids a space where their creativity can really shine.”

In addition to the vote, FPL will also feature several special programs on Election Day. At 11 a.m., join Miss Nicole for a special Unicorn inspired musical Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers! Starting at 1 p.m. Librarian Barron Angell will present his Understanding Technology class and wrapping up the day, local musician Alex Prizgintas brings the unique sound of his amplified cello back to the Library with his Jazz Ambassadors concert. Patrons of all ages are invited to join us for the program which begins at 6:30 p.m.

The library is located at 4 Cohen Circle behind Village Hall. For more information on the election or programs, please call (845) 651-7659 or visit the library’s website at www.floridapubliclibrary.org.