Florida Public Library expands Library Pass Program

Florida Public Library announced this week that patrons can now check out passes to the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park in Greenwood Lake. Patrons can access up to six lake passes with their library card.

Additional summertime passes available from the library include the Empire Pass, which permits unlimited vehicle access to most park facilities operated by the NY State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation, and the Mohonk Preserve Pass, which allows patrons entrance to the preserve for up to four visitors.

Other passes available to patrons with their library card include: the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, Bethel Woods Museum in Bethel, Boscobel House & Gardens in Garrison, FDR Presidential Library & Museum in New Hyde Park, Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall, Intrepid Air, Sea & Space Museum in New York City and Storm King Art Center in Cornwall. The museum and park pass program is sponsored by the Friends of the Florida Public Library. The variety of museums and free admission will appeal to patrons of all ages, especially during summer vacation.

Florida Public Library patrons, at least 18 years of age, with a card in good standing, may check out one pass for three days. Passes are available on a first come, first served basis and may not be placed on reserve. Call the library at 845-651-7659 or visit online at floridapubliclibrary.org/museum-passes for more information.