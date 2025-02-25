Florida Public Library annual vote, trustee election

The Florida Public Library’s annual budget vote and trustee election will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the library at 4 Cohen Circle, Florida. The ballot will include a proposition for the library’s operating budget and the election of two trustees for three-year terms commencing July 1. Petitions for candidates interested in placing their names on the ballot are now available at the library and must be returned by 5 p.m. on March 11. Qualified candidates must be 18 years of age and residents of the Florida Union Free School District (The library is a school district public library, sharing the same geographical boundaries as the Florida Union Free School District).

The 2025-2026 proposed tax levy for voters’ approval is $532,057, which represents an increase of $11,400 over the current year. Copies of the budget are available in the library and a special information meeting on the budget will be held on Monday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the volunteer position of the trustee, contact Director Meg Sgombick or consult the “Handbook for Library Trustees of New York State,” which can be found in the library’s reference collection.

Voter registration forms and absentee ballot applications are available in the library. Eligible voters must be registered either with the school or with the county Board of Elections for the general election. For more information on the vote, visit the library, call 845-651-7659, or visit floridapubliclibrary.org. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.