Florida Public Library annual vote and trustee election announced

The Florida Public Library’s annual budget vote and trustee election will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the library at 4 Cohen Circle, Florida. The library is a school district public library, sharing the same geographical boundaries as the Florida Union Free School District.

Included on the ballot will be a proposition for the library’s operating budget and the election of three trustees for three-year terms commencing July 1. The 2024-2025 proposed tax levy for voters’ approval is $520,657 which represents an increase of $10,259 over the current year. Copies of the budget are available in the library and a special information meeting on the budget will be held on Monday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Petitions for candidates interested in placing their names on the ballot will be available at the library on Wednesday, February 28, and must be returned by 5 p.m. on March 13. Qualified candidates must be 18 years of age and residents of the Florida Union Free School District. For more information on the volunteer position of the trustee, contact Director Meg Sgombick or consult the “Handbook for Library Trustees of New York State,” which can be found in the library’s reference collection.

Voter registration forms are available in the library now and absentee ballot applications will be available on February 28. Eligible voters must be registered either with the school or with the county Board of Elections for the general election. For more information on the vote, visit the library any time, call 845-651-7659, or visit floridapubliclibrary.org. Library hours are: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.