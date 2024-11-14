Florida marks Veterans Day with ceremony

The village of Florida celebrated Veterans Day at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, at the village’s Veterans monument. Pack 44 led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. The ceremony also included a prayer offered by a chaplain, readings by the post and unit officers, and a speech by Mayor Dan Harter Jr. thanking everyone. Tributes were given to the members lost in the last year and the national anthem was sung by Allison Zovistovski-Frank. The American Legion Post 1250 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 1250 gave their thanks everyone who attended.