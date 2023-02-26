Florida. Honor Society clothing drive benefits Warwick Hope Chest

National Honor Society students from the S.S. Seward Institute recently held a clothing drive to benefit those in need.

Students Milo Janata, Anthony Luca, Andrew Finnerty and Derrick You delivered clothing to the Warwick Hope Chest in Florida.

“We were very grateful to receive this donation from these ambitious, community minded NHS students,” Warwick Hope Chest director Laura Shanahan said. “Donations from the community are always welcome. They are a staple of our inventory.”

According to the S.S. Seward Institutes’ student newsletter, projects like this one “....make us proud to be a part of the Spartan nation.”

“The generosity of community members sustain our all volunteers outreach program and helps us support those in need,” Shanahan said.

All Warwick Hope Chest’s proceeds go to support the Clothing Closet, which provides free clothing to local families as well as to other organizations in the area that clothe, feed, and welcome members of the community. It has distributed over $300,000 worth of free clothing to local families and other community outreach programs.

The Warwick Hope Chest and the Clothing Closet is part of an outreach program of Shared Ministries of Hope at 90 North Main St., in Florida. It is open Tuesdays 2 to 5 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations are always greatly appreciated.

For more information log onto www.warwickhopechest.org or contact Director Laura Shanahan at warwickhopechest@gmail.com.