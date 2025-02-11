Florida ‘Helpsy’ box to recycle used clothing, linens

The Village of Florida has partnered with Helpsy to set up a clothing recycling bin near the pickle ball courts behind the village police station off Cohen Circle. As with the one set up near the Warwick police station, Helpsy will pay the municipality for each full bin of material it collects. And unlike some other clothing donation bins, Helpsy takes all kinds of clean textiles, including those torn or considered beyond repair. The only requirement is that the donations are clean, dry and odorless, and are dropped off in a closed plastic bag.

Helpsy will take a variety of clothing items, including intimates, sports jerseys, tops, bottoms, and outerwear. Residents can also donate linens such as cloth napkins, curtains, comforters, blankets, sheets, quilts, and pillow cases. Other acceptable items include scarves, pocketbooks, ties, belts, bathrobes, footwear, luggage, and stuffed animals.

Donated materials are reused or recycled rather than being sent to a landfill. More information about the organization and the items accepted for donation can be found at helpsy.com.