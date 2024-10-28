Florida Fire Department visits Golden Hill

“Firefighters are brave, heroic people,” said Golden Hill Elementary fifth grader Patrick Verblaauw.

After learning about fire prevention from firefighter Thomas Andryshak Jr., the fifth-grader was impressed by the firefighters’ training, heavy gear and how they never fail to help people in the Florida community.

“He showed us pictures of really bad fires and told us how the families got out safe because they practiced fire safety,” Verblaauw added. He was inspired to take home his new fire safety checklist and talk with his parents about what he learned.

All fourth- and fifth-graders attended the presentation, aligning with National Fire Prevention Month.

“I learned about what some meeting places could be for my family and how we need to make sure our fire detectors are working,” shared fourth-grader Abby Scheuermann. She enjoyed seeing one of the firefighters demonstrate how to use the oxygen tank.

The other grades learned about fire prevention outside near the firetrucks.

“The tires are as tall as me!” exclaimed third-grader Edward Newell. He was impressed by how big and loud the trucks were, and enjoyed learning about the tools firefighters use.

“We even saw their humongous ladder!” added Samiya Blaise. The third-grader enjoyed asking the firefighters lots of questions. Her favorite part was going inside the firetruck, pretending to drive to a scene to help people with her friends. “I feel safe because I know the firefighters are here to help,” she added.

Students also received an activity pack to reinforce the lessons they learned.

“I hope through these experiences our students gain a sense of safety both at home and at school, and that they take what they learned home to discuss with their families,” said Principal Starla Ciarelli.