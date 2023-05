The Florida Chamber of Commerce will award three scholarships to high school seniors residing in the Florida School District.

Thanks to the generous donations from local businesses and fund raising, each scholarship will be worth $1,000.

Applications are available in the guidance office at S.S. Seward Institute or at John S. Burke High School.

Applications are due back to the guidance offices by Friday, May 26.

For any questions, contact Marie Pillmeier at 845 651-7415.