Florida Chamber honors three veterans

At its April 25 meeting, held at Zoe’s Latin Café, the Florida Chamber of Commerce honored three local residents and military veterans: Robert Scott III, Thomas Fuller Sr., and James Sosler, who all participated in the recent Hudson Valley Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

They left on buses from the Montgomery ShopRite, in the early hours, lead by a procession of motorcycles, to board planes that flew them to Washington D.C. for the day. Each veteran is assigned a guardian to accompany them and these veterans went with their own sons (one of whom is also a veteran).

They visited memorials for World War II, Vietnam, Korea, the U.S. Marine Corp, Audie Murphy, the Changing of the Guard at Arlington Cemetery, and other sites. Their day concluded with a mail call on the flight home, where each veteran received cards and letters of support and thanks from the community. They were also greeted by supporters upon their arrival back in Orange County.

The veterans attended the April 25 meeting to share their Honor Flight experiences while Chamber members expresssed their appreciation for their time and service.