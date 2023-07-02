Florida. Chamber announces scholarship award winners

The Florida Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2023 scholarship winners.

Shannon Sgombick, Haley Carmack and Andrew Finnerty, who recently graduated from S.S. Seward Institute, each received a $1000 scholarship for demonstrating outstanding academic performance well as involvement in many school and community-related activities.

Sgombick will be attending Nazareth College, Carmack is heading to the University of North Georgia, and Finnerty will be attending Liberty University.

Due to the generous donations of its membership and fundraising efforts, the Florida Chamber of Commerce Scholarship has been able to increase the award amounts steadily from a $250 to a $1,000 for each high school senior.