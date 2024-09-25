Florida awarded for EV infrastructure

Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R) recently honored local developers, contractors and municipalities who have helped support the company’s electric vehicle infrastructure and incentive programs at its first annual “E-Mobility Awards” ceremony held on Sept. 19. Among the awardees was the Village of Florida, which was recognized with the “Local EV Infrastructure Excellence Award.”

According to O&R’s announcement, the award goes to the municipality that installed the highest number of EV chargers throughout the company’s service area “while proactively promoting eco-friendly transportation and reducing carbon emissions.”

“We are honored to receive this award from Orange and Rockland. Our forward-thinking partnership not only provides our residents with clean energy charging options, but also helps protect our environment as well,” said Florida Mayor Daniel Harter Jr.

“Without the tremendous support of leadership within the communities we represent, as well as local businesses, we would not be able to provide our customers with the electric vehicle infrastructure they need and desire,” said Andrew Farrell, O&R’s director of E-Mobility.

EV charging stations in Florida can be found in the following locations:

- One at the Florida Senior Center on Cohen Circle.

- Two on Maple Ave. in the community parking lot behind Werners Ace Hardware.

- One on North Main St. in the community parking lot behind Rookie’s Restaurant & Pizzeria.