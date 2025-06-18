On June 12, 2025, a flag retirement ceremony at the Greenwood Lake Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443.

The U.S. Flag Code says, “The Flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Legion CDR Vincent Hallinan, assistant Scout Master of Troop 121 Matt Schlosser, and Cub Scout Master of Pack 121 Jim Clifford oversaw the flag burning. Assisting were local boy scouts and cub scouts.

Dozens of flags of all sizes were burned properly at the ceremony.